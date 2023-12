Five schools remain in contention for elite safety Faheem Delane. The 2025 prospect out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel has narrowed his list of options down to Virginia Tech, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, and Tennessee but Colorado still has a shot to make some noise.

Delane, a top 15 prospect in the 2025 class, breaks down his top schools with Rivals.com in the video below.