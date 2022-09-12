Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech's first win of the 2022 campaign was a massive opportunity to impress recruits, and the Lane Stadium atmosphere lived up to expectations.
Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy 2024 tight end Gavin Grover was among the prospects who were in attendance. The 6-6, 226-pounder was offered in May, and made his first visit to campus in June. Taking the next step with a game visit in-season was everything he'd hoped for.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.