Virginia Tech's first win of the 2022 campaign was a massive opportunity to impress recruits, and the Lane Stadium atmosphere lived up to expectations.

Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy 2024 tight end Gavin Grover was among the prospects who were in attendance. The 6-6, 226-pounder was offered in May, and made his first visit to campus in June. Taking the next step with a game visit in-season was everything he'd hoped for.