It's end-of-year awards season, and up first are all-conference honors. The ACC honored eight Hokies for their on-field performance.

He has 16 pass breakups, and four interceptions (including a 17-yard touchdown return in the blowout win against Georgia Tech) to go along with his 20 total tackles.

Farley had his ups and downs as a first-year starter during his redshirt freshman season in 2018 - totally understandable given he'd never played defense as a youngster - but rounded into form this season. He was one of the league's top overall defensive backs.

The 5-10, 237-pounder nonetheless gets some honor for a massive year. He racked up 106 total tackles, fourth in the league (Surratt had more, in fairness, albeit for a horrid defense) 14.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks. He also added two forced fumbles, including one returned 99 yards by safety Divine Deablo for a touchdown against Notre Dame.

This is the first of two major head-scratchers on the list: Ashby was the league's linebacker of the week five times - no other player in the league was named to that distinction more than once. The three players honored ahead of him (Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, North Carolina's Chazz Surratt, and Miami's Shaq Quarterman) include a member of the unstoppable juggernaut that is Clemson - fair - along with one of the worst defenses in the ACC and another who had fewer tackles on a worse defense than Ashby.

Wide receiver Damon Hazelton

With a fully healthy year playing alongside the more efficient of Virginia Tech's quarterbacks, Hazelton may have put up big enough numbers to end up higher on the all-league lists. As it was, he missed the first three games of the year, but still managed 30 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns.

Offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Lecitus Smith

Since there aren't easy-to-discern individual stats for linemen, I'll lump them together here: the two sophomores were key contributors to the Hokie offensive effort. Darrisaw was practically an every-snap starter outside of late garbage time action, and while Smith was in and out of the lineup as other contributors were tested, he was one of the more successful players when used.

Smith earned an overall grade of 61.6 from PFF, while Darrisaw was the team's top-rated overall player on the offensive side of the ball with a 78.8 grade.

Defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt

Hewitt has long been a Hokie Haven favorite, but this seems a little charitable: the defensive line started seeing more success when juco transfer DaShawn Crawford rounded into form, which seems... unrelated to Hewitt's contributions.

For the year, Hewitt racked up 27 total tackles, 5.5 for loss with 4.0 sacks.

Cornerback Jermaine Waller

Waller was a stalwart opposite Farley, and at times the more effective player in coverage. He was better against the run, as well.

On the year, though, he didn't rack up quite the stats: his 13 passes defended and three interceptions was just behind his teammate, even though he was targeted slightly more (51 times compared to Farley's 50).

Punter Oscar Bradburn

This gentleman joins Ashby on the head-scratching snub list. Bradburn was among the nation's - much less the conference's - best punters. He was third in the league in average with a 46.75 mark, but did so playing for a more effective offense than one of his compatriots (meaning less field to kick into - a 47-yard punt is useless if it's from the plus-47, and 21 of his 51 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line). Few of his punts were returned, just 17 of those 51 boots getting even an attempt, and the Hokies having very good coverage to speak to his hangtime.