Certainly, many sets of brothers have played in the NFL, and plenty have been drafted highly (including multiple members of the Fuller family as outgoing Hokies). Until last night though, no duo had ever gone in the first round of the same draft.

There are reasons for that, of course. It requires at least one of three scenarios: 1) twins 2) brothers of different ages but in the same grade 3) at least one of them departing college with NCAA eligibility still on the table. Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds fit No. 3, with a hint of No. 2, given that Terrell redshirted his first year on campus, so both were juniors in eligibility last Fall.

As rare as that situation has to be (not unheard of by any stretch), they additionally have to both be first-round talents - or at least evaluated as such by an NFL front office. That the Bills (and probably every other team) thought as much of Tremaine was no surprise, so when the Steelers reached up for Terrell, the deal was sealed. The duo will join their brother Trey, who was a rookie running back for the Saints last year after three years at VT and one at Maryland, and follow in the footsteps of father Ferrell, who was an All-Pro tight end for the Dolphins.

With history made, the VT program isn't done with this year's NFL Draft. There's still a large group of hopefuls paying close attention to tonight's action, and tomorrow's if they don't hear the good news this evening. Virginia Tech's 9-4 season should see several of its key performers headed to the next level.

Still, though, there will hardly be a story as good as last night's parade of Edmundses. And it should be a while before we ever see anything like it again.