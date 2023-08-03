Lambert is expected to make a decision prior to the upcoming season, but he is running out of time. Notre Dame has the inside track but Harvard, Boston College and Ohio State are firmly in the mix. Education is playing a major role in Lambert's recruitment and it could sway his decision coming down the stretch. Prediction: Notre Dame

Paylor is set to announce his decision Aug. 3 (Thursday/today), and it’s going to come down to North Carolina, South Carolina and NC State. The Wolfpack seem to be gaining a bit of momentum here before the final decision. The Gamecocks, however, have been the leader for many months and seemed to have a strong grip on the top spot until Paylor‘s last two visits went to the in-state programs, putting South Carolina’s lead in jeopardy. Prediction: NC State

After transferring home to Maryland from IMG Academy in Florida, Willor's recruitment seems to be resetting itself. The race for his commitment is wide open and the talented prospect is expected to take his visits this fall. Willor did not take official visits in June, so whichever team is able to get him on campus next has a chance to make a real splash in his recruitment. Prediction: TBD

Tennessee hosted Cole this past weekend and the Vols are hoping to pass Georgia as the leader in his recruitment. This wasn't the first time Cole has been to Knoxville, so the return visit is a good sign. Georgia has a pretty firm grip at the top of Cole's recruitment, and Miami and Virginia Tech are involved, but if nothing changes Georgia will likely land his commitment. Prediction: Georgia

Harvey has wanted to get his commitment out of the way before the season starts, and it looks like we could have a resolution sooner rather than later. Penn State has been the longtime favorite, but Maryland and USC are making this a very difficult decision. The Terps made a strong impression during their official visit in June, while the Trojans rolled out the red carpet for Harvey when he was in L.A. for his official visit. The strong connections he has at Penn State still appear to be pulling most of the weight here, so the Nittany Lions are still the pick. Prediction: Penn State

Love was close to announcing a commitment a few weeks ago but he called that decision off. It seemed like he was favoring Rutgers at the time, but now that he’s delayed his decision things are opening back up. Syracuse is showing Love the most attention right now, but it’s going to be interesting to see who grabs the momentum for the final stretch of his recruitment. Prediction: Syracuse

Maryland and Virginia Tech are the two teams to watch as White's recruitment nears its end. The Terps just got White back on campus for a visit last week, so that should be a good sign for Mike Locksley and his staff. Virginia Tech is still a very real contender though. Brent Pry and his staff have been doing a good job recruiting in-state skill talent and they already hold commitments from prospects White is close with. Prediction: Maryland

North Carolina was the only school to host Downs for an official visit, but he's a priority recruit for a number of teams. Georgia Tech should feel good about its chances with Downs, but Miami and Michigan State are in the mix here, too. Downs says a decision could be coming soon and odds are good that he ends up choosing Georgia Tech. Prediction: Georgia Tech

North Carolina and Michigan State appear to be in a head-to-head battle for Green's commitment. Both schools hosted him for official visits, and he also camped at Alabama, where he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Aug. 18 is when Green will announce his commitment, and it seems like North Carolina has the momentum. Prediction: North Carolina



