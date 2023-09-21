The 2023 season is in full swing all over the country, with marquee matchups already in the books in the high school football world. In the East region, many prospects have backed up their lofty rankings as others work to impress and improve their stock. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman highlights a handful of players in the East region that have boosted their stock already this football season. RELATED: Mid-South prospects that have improved their stock | Southeast

We've said it already but it's worth repeating: Reddish is due for a rankings bump after the season. During an in-person evaluation earlier this season, Reddish proved to be taller, longer and more instinctive in coverage than previous evaluations revealed. The big-hitting Virginia Tech commit should play early and often in Blacksburg once he learns the playbook. There's a lot Virginia Tech fans should be excited about with this recruiting class and Reddish is just one of a few difference makers the Hokies are bringing in.

*****

Jackson has been highlighted as a stock up candidate already this fall. He still carries that distinction but it will be important for him to put up consistent performances throughout the rest of the season. Jackson was dominant in the early part of the season and it's something we'll be keeping an eye on as the end of the rankings cycle nears. The North Carolina commit has a promising skill set and the Tar Heels have a need for a big, physical outside receiver like him.

*****

Another prospect out of Charlotte, Young has been a well-known recruit for years but now he's starting to show just how dominant he can be. Young is playing stronger and with increased aggression compared to a year ago and it's helped him just take over games at times. The Notre Dame commit has the physical tools to be an impact player at the next level so it will be interesting to see if he can keep this momentum on the field going.

*****

Johnson has been highlighted a couple times during the early portion of the season and rightfully so. The South Carolina linebacker commit is currently rated as a low three-star prospect. That will be changing after an in-person evaluation verified the measurables and athleticism that have been rumored. The Gamecocks are getting a big, long, aggressive and athletic prospect who can rush the passer off the edge, be effective against the run as an off-the-ball linebacker and be an asset in coverage.

*****