Contenders: South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State Overview: This is still going to be a long process for Stewart, but it’s easy to see why South Carolina should be confident right now. The Gamecocks have been doing a great job recruiting Washington D.C., and the surrounding areas in the last few recruiting cycles and they’ve really put the full-court press on Stewart. A recent visit to Tennessee helped the Vols but there’s still work to be done on that front. He has an official visit set up to Georgia for this weekend, followed by Miami, Ohio State and South Carolina over the next three weekends. Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Penn State are just a few other teams that could get official visits. A decision is expected sometime in the fall.

*****

Contenders: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College Overall: Notre Dame was the large favorite for Lambert early on in the process but it seems like the fighting Irish have come back to the pack a little bit. Ohio State is a major contender for the elite offensive tackle out of the Boston area. The Buckeyes are scheduled to get him on campus for an official visit on June 16. Penn State and Boston College have official visits set up for this month as well. Look for Lambert to be in South Bend again this coming weekend. This is a major opportunity for Notre Dame to reclaim the outright lead in his recruitment.

*****

Contenders: Florida, Georgia, Penn State Overview: Florida and Georgia are the main contenders for Jones, who wants to announce his commitment prior to August. The Gators have been pushing for some time and they’re going to get their chance with him on campus this coming weekend. At this point, though, momentum seems to be on the side of Georgia. The Bulldogs are expected to host him for an official visit on June 16. That visit could prove to be enough to put Georgia over the top for Jones‘ commitment. Penn State is a bit of a wild card right now. The Nittany Lions were the team to beat early on because of how many connections Jones has to the program, but it seems like the Nittany Lions have faded.

*****

Contenders: Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Virginia Tech Overview: Cole has a full official visit schedule planned for this month, beginning with Penn State this weekend and followed by Notre Dame, Georgia and Miami to finish out the month. He was at Virginia Tech earlier this week for an unofficial visit and the Hokies are working hard to get him back for an official visit before he commits. There is still plenty of time for that, considering Cole doesn’t expect to commit before August. Penn State is a major team to watch here, along with Notre Dame as we head into official visit season.

*****