East Orange ATH Montgomery hearing from Rutgers, planning visit
A little over a week ago, East Orange athlete Nasir Montgomery showed off some his route running skills at the Nike Opening Regional up in North Jersey for the annual camp. After a strong performan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news