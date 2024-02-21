The recruiting spotlight shines bright at certain times of the calendar year and the spring camp season is one of those times. Take a look at which 2025 players will be in the spotlight, beginning with five players from the East region.

Dalton has seen offers from Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC come his way in the last four or five weeks so the spotlight is already on him from a recruiting perspective. This spring will be big for him to show exactly what kind of athlete he is against prospects who he could see at the next level. Dalton has not played against similar competition as some of the other top prospects at his position but he boasts impressive times and statistical output, which put him among the nation's best. We'll see if that carries over against high-end competition during the spring camp season.

Speaking of outstanding athletes, Finney is a track standout and has impressive size, which should translate to the football field. We'll be looking for him during the spring at various events across the country to gauge the caliber of prospect he is once he lines up across from other outstanding prospects. During this past season he didn't have much of a chance to really flex his entire skill set but that should change this spring.

Offers have been flying in for Ikinnagbon over the last few months and it's easy to see why on film. The raw 6-foot-5 defensive end out of New Jersey dominates the competition during the regular season. Ikinnagbon has impressive measurables and a basketball background which verifies his athleticism. He'll have a chance to compete against better offensive linemen than he sees during the regular season this spring. Ikinnagbon released a top eight that featured Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State last week but his recruitment still has a ways to go and could see some changes depending on how he performs over the next few months.

Quarterbacks always find the spotlight this time of year and Washington is one of the most intriguing uncommitted Rivals250 signal callers in this class. A standout on the basketball court, Washington has been focused on his basketball season for the last few months but that's going to change this spring. The athletic 6-foot-5 prospect will be hitting the road over the next few months to participate in camps and throw in front of coaches so his recruitment should really heat up. Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech have all laid a solid foundation in his recruitment so far but we'll see if that ends up changing after the spring camp season.

