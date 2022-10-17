Big recruiting weekends are sparking changes in the recruitment of highly ranked uncommitted prospects. This week we are taking a look at where the recruitment of top uncommitted prospects stand, starting with the East region.

Harbor's recruitment seems to be boiling down to Michigan, South Carolina and LSU. He's taken official visits to Ann Arbor and Columbia already this fall and has another one to Baton Rouge scheduled for the first weekend in December. This is a really tight race but South Carolina feels good about the impression they made on the family while they were on campus. Michigan has a lot of connections to Harbor's family and his mother is a fan of the Wolverines. This could become a bigger factor as a decision from Harbor gets closer. LSU will be a big trip for Harbor and his family. They have some strong connections to the track team and Tigers defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been recruiting Harbor for years. No commitment date is set right now but it could come shortly after the trip to LSU.

*****

Samson Okunlola (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Okunlola is keeping everybody in the dark about his next moves. The five-star offensive tackle has taken official visits to Alabama, Miami and Michigan State but Miami seems to be in the lead. Okunlola nearly committed to the Hurricanes over the summer but that didn't materialize. He still has two more official visits he'd like to take. USC, Florida, Penn State and Oregon are a few possibilities for those official visits but they likely won't take place until November since his games are on Saturdays. Okunlola wants to announce his commitment prior to the Early Signing Period.

*****

Daevin Hobbs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are the three teams to watch in Hobbs' recruitment. The one-time North Carolina lean has taken multiple visits to all three SEC programs and was just in Knoxville for their big win over the Crimson Tide. A decision date from Hobbs will be announced in the near future but momentum has been swinging from one team to another with each visit he takes. His official visit to Alabama is coming up this weekend so more momentum shifts could be coming.

*****

Dylan Gooden (Rivals.com)

Gooden's recruitment centers around Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Maryland. Syracuse is also starting to get into the mix. Gooden has already visited all three programs and plans on taking an official visit to Virginia Tech in December. Rutgers hosted Gooden for an official visit earlier this year and they remain very interested in the athletic hybrid defender. Maryland has made a good impression each time he's visited the nearby campus as well. Don't be surprised if Gooden's recruitment lasts until the February Signing Day.

*****

Rahmir Stewart (Rivals.com)