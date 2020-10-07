HokieHaven - East Coast Spotlight: Five players whose stock is rising

The Carolinas are known for producing defensive linemen, and there are plenty of them in the 2022 and 2023 classes, but don’t forget about the offensive linemen. Rivals250 prospect Colin Sadler is carrying the torch for the 2022 class, and Anderson might be the big-name offensive line recruit in the 2023 class.

At 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, Anderson is a massive sophomore prospect that isn’t afraid to throw his weight around. What’s even more impressive is how he moves for such a big prospect at such a young age. South Carolina has already offered the in-state standout, but if he continues to develop, teams from around the nation will come calling.

*****

A converted receiver, Campbell brings a ton of athleticism to the defensive front. He could play defensive end or linebacker at the next level, but he is trying to play as a standup edge defender. In his first game of the season Campbell did an outstanding job making plays all over the field, and he played with the physicality defensive coordinators love.

Teams from all over the country are pursuing him. Rutgers, Clemson, South Carolina and Florida have done a decent job catching his attention, but he isn’t in a rush to make a short list or any sort of decision. Visits will definitely play a major role in his recruitment.

*****

Seeing Hough commit to Syracuse was a bit of a surprise. Dino Babers' wide-open offense doesn’t employ a bruiser like Hough very often. The change-of-pace back should end up being very effective for the Orange.

After seeing an uninspiring performance by Hough at a workout in the summer in Pittsburgh, it seemed like he was destined for another position once he stepped foot on campus. Now, after the first few games of his senior season, a position change may not be a forgone conclusion. In two of his first four games, Hough ran for over 200 yards, once on 11 carries and another time on four carries. He doesn’t look like the typical college running back recruit, but he is certainly playing like one right now.

*****

Randall has been picking up offers from coast to coast over the last few months, and his fast start to the season proves that he is a bit underrated at this point. The South Carolina native is pretty excited about his offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Oregon and a few others, but at this point he isn’t in a rush to make a decision.

Randall has the skill set to play a variety of receiver positions and can be effective on almost any route offensive coordinators throw at him. He has good burst, comes out of his breaks well and is sure-handed. Randall also has the speed to take the top off of the defense and create momentum-shifting plays. Don’t be surprised to see him catch a short pass and make a couple defenders miss on his way to a big gain.

*****