There has been a noticeable increase in intensity on the recruiting trail these last few weeks. The Early Signing Period is less than three months away and teams are jockeying for position as the last uncommitted players finalize their final visits. Here is a closer look at the most intense recruiting battles playing out in the East right now.



Main contenders: South Carolina, Michigan, LSU, USC The recruitment of such a unique and gifted athlete like Harbor was bound to get pretty intense. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound track star took an official visit to South Carolina earlier this month and just returned from an official visit to Michigan. The Gamecocks and Wolverines like where they stand at the moment but an official visit to LSU is in the works and that could keep the momentum swinging.

*****

Main contenders: Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon Most of Okunlola's games this fall are on a Saturday so it's hard for him to take visits during the season but his recruitment remains a hotly contested battle. Miami has been considered the team to beat for a little while but that hasn't done anything to slow the pursuit from other teams. Alabama and Michigan State along with Miami have hosted him for official visits and he's expected to take two more. One of those last visits could go to Penn State but Okunlola hasn't scheduled anything yet. All four of these teams are major players for Okunlola but keep an eye on Oregon, too.

*****

Main contenders: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama Hobbs has been in the news a lot these last few weeks as the coveted defensive lineman takes his final visits. He was just at Tennessee for an official visit for the Florida game and the game atmosphere seems to have made a lasting impact. Alabama and Georgia will get official visits later this fall and it wouldn't be surprising to see Hobbs take unofficial visits to each school as well. The three SEC foes will be pushing for Hobbs throughout the remainder of his recruitment but it looked like Georgia was in the best position heading into his weekend in Knoxville. After the visit, the picture at the top of Hobbs' recruitment is less clear.

*****

Main contenders: NC State, Michigan, South Carolina, Georgia Peal will have visited all four of his top contenders by the time he announces his commitment, which could come in a few weeks. The Charlotte native was at NC State and Michigan earlier this month and took an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend. He was in Athens for an official visit back in the spring. South Carolina could be getting an official visit in the near future as well. Michigan seems to have the momentum coming out of its official visit but Peal isn't tipping his hand one way or the other.

*****