Early top 10 for Tymir Brown
Jacksonville (N.C) 2021 cornerback Tymir Brown is beginning to build a major offer list, and he's already starting to trim.
The 6-0, 166-pound three-star narrowed his list of schools to 10 over the weekend, with plans to further narrow soon.
My Top 10 pic.twitter.com/GLDX4PKykk— Tymir Q Brown (@TymirQ) January 11, 2020
