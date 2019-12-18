Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details !

Signing Day is here! While the luster and romance of the first Wednesday in February is gone, December is still a fun time.

Virginia Tech will be inking a number of commitments today, and while there's more recruiting to be done after the Early Signing Period - look for more letters of intent in February - this is the big one.