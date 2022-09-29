Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 offensive lineman Eagan Boyer is no stranger to Virginia Tech. The 6-8, 248-pounder made multiple trips to campus this offseason, even picking up an offer from the Hokies after camping in June.

Earlier this month, he was back in Blacksburg, this time to see the Hokies' night game victory over Boston College. Since he's quickly becoming a regular in town, he didn't need to expand his horizons when it comes to the surroundings. Instead, he focused on having an outstanding experience in Lane Stadium. Everything about the event lived up to his expectations - and his memories from previous games at VT.