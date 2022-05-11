Dylan Wittke is a Hokie!

Wittke picked up a Virginia Tech offer and made an unofficial visit to Blacksburg within a few days of each other. The spring-game stop at VT was enough to vault the Orange and Maroon into the lead in his recruitment, and he wasted no time in following through on that.

He split time with senior Ashton Daniels (who signed with Stanford) last Fall, but has emerged as a major prospect and Power-5 target this Spring. The Hokies beat out Colorado and a wide range of mid-major programs for his commitment. With his pledge - the Hokies' seventh of the class and sixth in the past three weeks - the class is up to No. 25 nationally.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Wittke in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior highlight reel.

• Talk about his commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler.