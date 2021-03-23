It’s still early in the recruiting process for Lavon Johnson because he hasn’t been able to take visits yet but once college coaches get an in-person look at the Allentown (Pa.) Central Catholic star his recruitment will shift into high gear.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Baylor, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Akron, Western Michigan, Liberty, and UMass have offered me,” Johnson said. “I’m talking to a Tennessee coach, a Kentucky coach, a Texas A&M coach, a Temple coach, and a Penn State coach. “I haven’t been able to do any visits or virtual visits either,” he said. “Hopefully soon I’ll be able to get some visits in over the summer.

