DT Lavon Johnson's recruitment is ready to take off
It’s still early in the recruiting process for Lavon Johnson because he hasn’t been able to take visits yet but once college coaches get an in-person look at the Allentown (Pa.) Central Catholic star his recruitment will shift into high gear.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
“Baylor, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Akron, Western Michigan, Liberty, and UMass have offered me,” Johnson said. “I’m talking to a Tennessee coach, a Kentucky coach, a Texas A&M coach, a Temple coach, and a Penn State coach.
“I haven’t been able to do any visits or virtual visits either,” he said. “Hopefully soon I’ll be able to get some visits in over the summer.
RIVALS' REACTION...
Johnson is yet another victim of the extended recruiting dead period. His recruitment would look a lot different right now had college coaches been able to go check him out or host him for visits. Johnson is every bit the 6-foot-3, 330-pounds he is listed at but he doesn’t have much bad weight on his frame. There isn’t much Johnson could say about his recruitment at the moment because teams haven’t started to seriously recruit him yet but that will change once he performs at some camps and hits the road for visits after he dead period.