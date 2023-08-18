The latest entry to our data-driven series exploring the Hokies in year two of the Brent Pry era is all about pressure. Namely, how to get more of it.

Pressure is important in its own right, of course. But we're going to take a closer look at what pressure does for creating turnovers. Virginia Tech forced just nine turnovers last year, third-from-bottom in the country at 0.82 per game. On the bright side, there's a huge element of randomness when it comes to forcing TOs.