Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The latest entry to our data-driven series exploring the Hokies in year two of the Brent Pry era is all about pressure. Namely, how to get more of it.
Pressure is important in its own right, of course. But we're going to take a closer look at what pressure does for creating turnovers. Virginia Tech forced just nine turnovers last year, third-from-bottom in the country at 0.82 per game. On the bright side, there's a huge element of randomness when it comes to forcing TOs.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
"You have to catch the ones they throw to you," said Brent Pry. "You have to recover the ones that are right in front of you. If you watch the fumble recoveries or the interceptions from the NFL in one season, 50% of them are just thrown right to 'em. You've gotta catch em. The fumble recoveries are right there: just side-swaddle, scoop it, and go. The ones the opportunities that are there, you gotta get those."
The number bear that out: since there's only so much a defense can do to create turnovers, there's basically no consistency between back to back seasons when it comes to creating turnovers:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.