Virginia Tech's offensive line performance in 2022... was not great! The Orange and Maroon finished No. 123 in yards per rush, and were No. 90 in sacks allowed (despite passing less than all but 26 teams nationally). The staff was dealt a tough hand by the recruiting and roster management of the previous staff. Unfortunately, part of that raw deal includes the fact that the Orange and Maroon aren't dug out of that roster hole just yet. The Hokies will have one of the least-experienced offensive lines in the Power-5 this season.

It actually gets even worse! With the medical retirement of the most experienced player on the line (Jesse Hanson), the Hokies' experience is even thinner. Based on last year's snaps, according to PFF, Virginia Tech's returning the following:

Table Name LT LG C RG RT Silas Dzansi (708) Jesse Hanson (630) Johnny Jordan (760) Kaden Moore (756) Parker Clements (759) Xavier Chaplin (27) Braelin Moore (79) Bob Schick (4) Bob Schick (1) Bob Schick (25) Silas Dzansi (27) Bob Schick (24) 6.8% returning 13.6% returning 0% returning 100% returning 100% returning

That's a mere 44.1% of the snaps returning up front - and from a line that wasn't exactly in position to lose talent and still be good. Or not lose talent and been any good. There is basically no returning experience on the left side. There's plenty of potential in redshirt freshmen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, but the latter is shifting inside to center. While the right side returns almost entirely intact, it's worth noting that Bob Schick is the only returning projected backup at four different positions - and he can only play one at a time. In fact, if you credit him only with the position at which he had the highest number of backup snaps, the total returning proportion drops to just 43.3%, from one of the worst lines in the country.

So the question then becomes: how important is experience on the offensive line? Should we expect the Hokies to get worse because they're losing plenty of it? Or may there be addition by subtraction replacing experienced-but-poor players with inexperienced guys who are more talented? A quick look just at the guys who are coming back indicates that experience is no guarantee of improvement: Clements graded out at 74.2 overall per PFF in 2021, and dropped to 50.1 last Fall. Kaden Moore dropped from 70.2 to 60.8. And even in an extremely limited sample size for Shick, he graded out at 60.0 on three 2021 snaps, and dropped to 57.1 on nearly 60 in the first year of the Pry era. There were transition costs there (not that we'll be clear of those in 2023 - Ron Crook replaces Joe Rudolph as the OL coach), as well as an offensive attack that was poorly structured - whether that was a cause or effect of poor offensive line play. Jordan and Dzansi both had down years in 2022 as well (again, the factors outside of individuals' control played a role there), but they had peaks in PFF performance in their second-fourth years in college. The Hokies could/should see improvement from the returning players, even if it's just the likes of Clements and the elder Moore bouncing back to their typical level from the down year last season. But the new players are going to be enigmas (and that includes Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin, who got limited time as true frosh last year), and without established strong levels of play, the best is yet to come for them. The season may well be a struggle up front. Improvement in the structure and design of the offense will not just be helpful, but necessary for the line to have a good season.