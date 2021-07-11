 HokieHaven - Drayk Bowen narrows to 12, including Hokies
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-11 11:37:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Drayk Bowen narrows to 12, including Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech ventured outside its traditional recruiting territory to offer Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen.

The Class of 2023 prospect narrowed his list of over two dozen offers to 12 programs still in the hunt, and it shows that the Orange and Maroon may still see their gamble pay off. The Hokies are still in the hunt for the four-star.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}