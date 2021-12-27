Drake DeIuliis to wear Beamer No. 25 for Pinstripe Bowl

The final recipient of the No. 25 jersey this season will be tight end Drake DeIuliis. The senior tight end earns the honor for the first time in his Hokie career.

The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal. The full list of 2021 honorees is below: Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kaleb Smith Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson Oct. 9 (Notre Dame): WR Tayvion Robinson Oct. 16 (Pittsburgh): CB Jermaine Waller Oct. 23 (Syracuse): DE Amare Barno Oct. 30 (Georgia Tech): DB Jalen Stroman Nov. 5 (Boston College): K John Parker Romo Nov. 13 (Duke): OL Tyrell Smith Nov. 20 (Miami): WR Tre Turner Nov. 27 (Virginia): TE James Mitchell (DNP)

DeIuliis's star-crosses career has seen him sidelined with injury for parts of three years (2017-18 and 2020), though he's up to five career starts in his 37 appearances in Orange and Maroon. He has seven career catches for 98 yards (14.0 per catch), and snagged his first career touchdown against Pittsburgh this Fall. A fifth-year senior, DeIuliis could be a candidate to take advantage of sixth-year eligibility because of how much time he's missed during his VT career. A solid season to close out his Hokies career could lead to an NFL future.