There were ups and downs of the 2018 NFL Draft from a Virginia Tech perspective. However, the majority was positive for the Hokies.

Draft picks

Tremaine Edmunds was the headliner for VT. USA Today Sports Images

LB Tremaine Edmunds Round One • No. 16 overall • Buffalo Bills Edmunds goes to a team that can use help defensively - the Bills finished No. 18 in the league on that side of the ball. Things were even uglier against the run and in getting to the quarterback (No. 29 in both rush defense and sacks). Edmunds's specialities in style - to say nothing of his outstanding physical ability - could make an immediate impact. S Terrell Edmunds Round One • No. 28 overall • Pittsburgh Steelers Edmunds was a surprise pick in following his younger brother as a first-round pick. However, good testing numbers at the Combine (a 4.42-second 40-yard dash in particular) really caught the eye of coaches. With the Steel Curtain's reputation, he'll have to work his way into the lineup, but couldn't be learning from anyone better than the Pittsburgh staff.

Tim Settle will be eyeing quarterbacks in the NFC East. USA Today Sports Images

DT Tim Settle Round Five • No. 163 overall • Washington Redskins Settle will be staying in his home region just outside of Washington DC (albeit on the northern side of the border now). The Redskins needed beef up front: they were dead last in the NFL against the run last year. Despite being just a fifth-round pick, Settle has the opportunity to play a major role if he stays in shape. OL Wyatt Teller Round Five • No. 166 overall • Buffalo Bills Teller was picked within a few spots of Settle, and will end up in the same place as another Hokie in Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills may not need him to play immediately, as they had a decent (not great) performance up front in 2017, but his mashing style on the ground should be a good fit with a little bit of development.

Stroman will likely contribute on special teams first

CB Greg Stroman Round seven • No. 241 overall • Washington Redskins Stroman is a bit of a raw product defensively for the NFL game (though he should be a quick study), and a Redskins secondary that was OK last year probably doesn't need him to come around immediately. However, he can be a special teams contributor right away, with a Redskins team that was mediocre on returns and can plug in an explosive return man and get immediate results.

Undrafted