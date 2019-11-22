Donovan McMillon takes a strong visit to Virginia Tech
Donovan McMillon is beginning to find his way in the recruiting process. That path took him through Blacksburg, Virginia nearly two weeks ago.
We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news