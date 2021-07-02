Do-it-all wing Riley Kugel continues to impress, add offers
Not many prospects around the country helped out their stock as much in the first live period of 2021 as Riley Kugel did with his Dr. Phillips (Fla.) team at the GBCA team camp in Georgia.
A 6-foot-5 wing, Kugel showed off his explosive athleticism and finishing ability at the rim while also proving to be a reliable shooter from out to three-point range. His effort was terrific on the defensive end, and he rebounded his position, too.
Since the weekend, the Florida native added new scholarship offers from Auburn, Houston and Miami. There was also interest from Butler, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “I didn’t really follow them that closely until they went on a big run a couple years ago in March Madness. When they got Sharife Cooper, I definitely started paying attention way more. The coaching staff has been extremely welcoming so far, and super nice.”
Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean has texted me a few times in the past, and the assistant coach started texting me after the weekend. He said coach Crean likes how I play and likes my game. They haven’t offered, but I feel like it might come soon.”
Houston: “I like the coaches a lot. They are really straightforward. They tell me what I do well and what I need to fix. Most coaches just try to hype you up about how good you are and don’t tell you what to work on. I like that they do that. They think they can develop me. I like the coaching staff a lot.”
Virginia Tech: “They’ve been on me pretty hard and been talking to me a lot. I talk to (assistant) coach (Kevin) Giltner quite a bit. They’ve probably been on me the most of anybody so far.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Kugel’s recruitment is just now starting to take off with high-major scholarship offers, and that’s forced him to reconsider where he’s at with the process.
With that in mind, it’s hard to pinpoint any favorites or early leans in his recruitment. Auburn, Houston and Miami will certainly be strong with early scholarship offers, and Georgia and Virginia Tech could be coming in soon. Expect much of the ACC and SEC, along with other high-major programs, to be tracking him closely through July.