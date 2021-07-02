Do-it-all wing Riley Kugel continues to impress, add offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “I didn’t really follow them that closely until they went on a big run a couple years ago in March Madness. When they got Sharife Cooper, I definitely started paying attention way more. The coaching staff has been extremely welcoming so far, and super nice.” Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean has texted me a few times in the past, and the assistant coach started texting me after the weekend. He said coach Crean likes how I play and likes my game. They haven’t offered, but I feel like it might come soon.” Houston: “I like the coaches a lot. They are really straightforward. They tell me what I do well and what I need to fix. Most coaches just try to hype you up about how good you are and don’t tell you what to work on. I like that they do that. They think they can develop me. I like the coaching staff a lot.” Virginia Tech: “They’ve been on me pretty hard and been talking to me a lot. I talk to (assistant) coach (Kevin) Giltner quite a bit. They’ve probably been on me the most of anybody so far.”

