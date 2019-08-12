News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DJ Lundy talks top schools, official visit plans

Mb1wy6zusckemhovbwzo
Irwin Co. (Ga.) running back DJ Lundy
Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Vanderbilt only has 2-3 spots to fill in their 2020 recruiting class, but one of the remaining priorities is adding a second running back to this year's class to go along with South Effingham (Ga.)...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}