DJ Lundy taking official visit to Blacksburg this weekend
Virginia Tech's recruiting class has just a few openings remaining, and Georgia Ath/LB DJ Lundy is one of the prime targets.
The 6-1, 230-pounder from Ocalla (Ga.) Irwin County is set to finally make his official visit to Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech OV this weekend!🧡〽️ pic.twitter.com/h0ZtDu7KzY— Dj Lundy (@djlundy01) January 16, 2020
