HokieHaven - Divine Deablo taken by Raiders

The 6-3, 226-pounder was taken No. 80 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Virginia Tech is on the board once again. Safety Divine Deablo heard his name called by Roger Goodell Friday evening.

Deablo was the third Hokie taken in the 2021 Draft, joining first-rounders Caleb Farley and Christian Darrisaw. He was also the first who played out his full eligibility at VT, with Farley a redshirt junior and Darrisaw a true junior - whereas the product of Mount Tabor High in Winston-Salem, N.C. played his fifth year this Fall.

After heading to Blacksburg as a wideout, Deablo quickly transitioned to the defensive side of the ball when he caught only one pass as a true freshman. Becoming a ball-hawking safety in subsequent years, he made 206 total tackles in Orange and Maroon, 12.5 for loss with a half-sack. He also intercepted six passes, and recovered two fumbles, notably taking one for a 98-yard touchdown in a nail-biting loss to Notre Dame in 2019.

Deablo missed two games in his final - pandemic-altered - senior season, but showed enough to earn a third-round selection by Oakland. His mission now is to prove that even that late a selection is underestimating him.