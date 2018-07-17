Ticker
Devyn Curtis talks early SEC offers

Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 2020 LB Devyn Curtis
Sean Williams - VandySports.com
Sean Williams
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) linebacker Devyn Curtis already has two SEC offers to his credit. One of those came from Vanderbilt earlier in the spring during a junior day visit.The 2020 linebacker has...

