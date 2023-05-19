BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech alumnus Devin Wilson (’16, ’18) has been appointed the director of student-athlete alumni engagement as announced Friday by Reyna Gilbert-Lowry , senior associate athletics director for inclusive excellence and alumni engagement.

Wilson, who competed for the Hokies in men’s basketball and football, will be responsible for managing all aspects of Virginia Tech’s Monogram Club. In addition to providing a year-round communication and engagement plan, Wilson will aim to grow brand awareness, while creating memorable experiences for former VT student-athletes.

“Devin's experience as a two-sport student-athlete at Virginia Tech will be extremely valuable as we continue to build upon the Monogram Club's impact,” Gilbert-Lowry said. “This new role will help us maximize the opportunity to engage alumni and connect current and former student-athletes.

“Having one of our own, who knows the value of the Virginia Tech student-athlete experience, will pay dividends. We are extremely excited to welcome Devin back home to Blacksburg!”

Wilson returns to Blacksburg following a seven-month stint at San Diego State where he served as a facilities and operations coordinator. He was the game manager for volleyball and women’s basketball for the Aztecs.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been chosen as the director of student-athlete alumni engagement,” Wilson said. “Every athlete, coach, and manager has left their own Hokie legacy that deserves to be recognized. I am thrilled to represent those like me who have donated their blood, sweat, and tears to always call Blacksburg and Virginia Tech, home!”

An All-ACC freshman team honoree in 2013-14, Wilson amassed 659 points and 414 assists while playing in 129 games during his men’s basketball career. Wilson played football in 2016, lining up at wide receiver for the Coastal Division champions.

A native of McKees Rocks, Pa., Wilson earned a pair of bachelor’s degrees in political science and English from Virginia Tech. He completed his master’s degree in sport leadership from VCU in 2021. Wilson added a sports MBA from San Diego State in December 2022.