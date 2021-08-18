Devin Taylor departs Hokies program

Virginia Tech will enter the 2021 football season down one more piece. This afternoon, head coach Justin Fuente announced the departure of safety Devin Taylor.

"I'm not sure what his future plans are, but we'll be moving on this season without him," Fuente said. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

"It was something over the last couple days that we had dealt with, and we're moving forward."

The 6-1, 203-pounder played 10 of 11 games last season, with eight starts after transferring in from Youngstown State. He had 55 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, and made two interceptions in his lone year as a Hokie. He had been an All-Conference performer for the Penguins before his up-transfer.

With his exit, the scholarship chart looks like so: