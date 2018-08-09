Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

At long last, Virginia Tech has its replacement for assistant basketball coach Steve Roccaforte: non-coaching staffer Devin Johnson has been promoted.

From University release:

Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Buzz Williams has announced that Devin Johnson has been promoted to assistant coach for the Hokies.

"I am extremely excited to announce this promotion for Devin," Williams said. "Through the years, he has handled a wide variety of responsibilities for us and has proven to be a rising star in the profession. His thoroughness, intelligence, loyalty and basketball IQ are noticeable every day in everything his does and he has an uncanny knack for being able to relate to the players. This is a hard-earned and well-deserved promotion."

Johnson spent the last four years as the Director of Player Personnel for men's basketball. He came to Blacksburg after two seasons at Marquette. In his role with Virginia Tech, Johnson oversaw all of the program's video needs, exchange procedures, players' scheduling and time management. He also helped coordinate staff scouting efforts, community initiatives and summer camps.

"I am unbelievably blessed and thankful for this new opportunity," Johnson said. "Coach Williams has helped me grow and prepare over the years for opportunities such as these. I am grateful and appreciative of Coach Williams and the men's basketball student-athletes here at Virginia Tech for allowing me this chance! I want to keep learning and help this program continue on the path of getting better!"

At Marquette, Johnson supervised all of the program's video needs, including staff scouting efforts and exchange procedures. He also played a vital role in community initiatives and summer camps.

Even before Marquette and Virginia Tech, Johnson has had a long-standing relationship with Williams. The Zachary, Louisiana native was a part of Williams' staff as an undergraduate assistant at the University of New Orleans during the 2006-07 campaign. He was involved in all of the game day activities associated with the program, as well as assisting with the team's opponent scouting process and game plan development.

Johnson held a long, productive stint in the NBA with the New Orleans Hornets prior to his time at Marquette. During his five-year tenure, he served as game presentation associate, group coordinator and group service manager and season manager.

A 2008 graduate of UNO, Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in business management from the university and collected a minor in sport management.