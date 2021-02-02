HokieHaven - Destin Wade a top target for the Hokies

Virginia Tech is after a pair of Middle Tennessee twins, and is off to a solid start with the Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit duo.

Quarterback Destin Wade has enough athleticism that some programs are recruiting him to play other positions (brother Keaten is a linebacker or defensive end), but the Hokies are among those selling him on being a signal-caller.

"Some schools have said they would try me out as an athlete and have me get used to things, and not put me in at QB right away, but maybe try different things," Wade said. "Or, I could go in some places at quarterback and see how it feels."