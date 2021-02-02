HokieHaven - Destin Wade a top target for the Hokies

Destin Wade a top target for the Hokies
Virginia Tech is after a pair of Middle Tennessee twins, and is off to a solid start with the Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit duo.
Quarterback Destin Wade has enough athleticism that some programs are recruiting him to play other positions (brother Keaten is a linebacker or defensive end), but the Hokies are among those selling him on being a signal-caller.
"Some schools have said they would try me out as an athlete and have me get used to things, and not put me in at QB right away, but maybe try different things," Wade said. "Or, I could go in some places at quarterback and see how it feels."
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news