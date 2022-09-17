There will come a time when this level of performance is not good enough. But it was this afternoon against Wofford, and Virginia Tech beat the Terriers 27-7.

Perhaps most notable for featuring Wofford's first points since last November, the game was a slog, with the Hokies' offensive line showing that it's still very much a work in progress. The Hokies ran for just 3.2 yards per carry - the best Wofford defensive performance of the year by a wide margin - but Grant Wells threw touchdowns to Jadan Blue and Bryce Duke to provide more than enough offense to get the win.