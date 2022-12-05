Virginia Tech's postseason exodus to the Transfer Portal has largely consisted of players whose path to the field was blocked. That's the case for defensive lineman Desmond Mamudi, whose injuries have limited his impact.

A three-star prospect in the 2021 class, Mamudi suffered a knee injury prior to his true freshman season and has not seen the field in two years at Virginia Tech. Also a high-level wrestler in high school, he should have the potential to contribute wherever he ends up. He will have three years to play three (or possibly an extra year due to his injury).

As with some other Hokies currently in the Transfer Portal, Mamudi likely fits the bill of a player whose departure is mutually beneficial, as it gives him a chance to find a place he's more likely to contribute, and gives Virginia Tech scholarship numbers to remake the roster in the vision of Brent Pry and his coaching staff.