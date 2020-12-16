HokieHaven - Desmond Mamudi is a Hokie!

Desmond Mamudi is a Hokie!
Virginia Tech's first flip of Signing Day is on the books! Defensive tackle Desmond Mamudi has committed and signed.
Committed!!! Go Hokies 🧡🦃🤎 @dtapp55 @BillTeerlinck @CoachSparber @__alexwhite @CoachFuente @coach_ham @CDS_FBall @jshea407 @MarshallMcDuf14 pic.twitter.com/Dr4fl500eU— Desmond “Tank” Mamudi (@DMamudi) December 16, 2020
Let's do this 🤝 @DMamudi #HardHatXXI pic.twitter.com/5eQ6Od8riR— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 16, 2020
