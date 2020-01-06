Though he had five years of college under his belt, VT running back DeShawn McClease's injuries meant he had one more season of eligibility to play NCAA football. At the conclusion of his fifth-year junior season, he has opted to forgo that final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

In four years on the field (including the first game of his redshirt freshman season, in which he suffered a separated shoulder resulting in a second year redshirting), McClease ran 389 times for 1433 yards (4.7 per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 231 yards (8.3 per grab).

However, thanks in part to the injuries and a depth chart that could never find a consistent thunder to allow him to be the lightning in a two-headed backfield, McClease never truly lived up to his impressive potential. An offseason spent preparing for the NFL Draft should allow him to approach full health, and test very well at the NFL Combine.

With McClease's departure, Virginia Tech is under-committed by one scholarship below the NCAA maximum for the 2020 season. With a recruiting class mostly put to bed in the December Signing Period, the staff will continue to monitor a number of potential additions before the traditional Signing Day in February.