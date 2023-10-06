Derrick Canteen will wear No. 25 against Florida State
Multi-talented defensive back Derrick Canteen will be the Hokies' No. 25 honoree in Tallahassee this weekend.
The Georgia Southern transfer, a fifth-year senior but first-year Hokie, gets the Beamer jersey for the first time in his career.
Canteen has played in all five contests this year, but has lined up at cornerback, safety, and nickel - a display of his versatility and experience. He has notched 19 total tackles, 2.0 for loss. He also forced a fumble in the season opener against Old Dominion.
Here are the honorees so far this year:
• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples
• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck
• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe
• Marshall - linebacker William Johnson
• Pittsburgh - punter Peter Moore
• Florida State - defensive back Derrick Canteen
Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense or defense, as well.
