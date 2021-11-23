Derrell Bailey is in the transfer portal

Is an exodus from the VT roster on the way? If so, redshirt freshman Derrell Bailey Jr. will be the first member of it. The Class of 2020 signee was a high school defensive end, but switched to offensive line - the position at which he has the highest upside - after less than a year in Blacksburg. However, with the uncertainty surrounding VT's assistant coaches after the dismissal of head coach Justin Fuente, Bailey has opted to explore his options elsewhere.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIwIDMtc3RhciBEZXJyZWxsIEJhaWxleSBoYXMgZW50ZXJlZCB0 aGUgdHJhbnNmZXIgcG9ydGFsOyBwbGF5aW5nIE9MIGF0IFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl Y2ggaGUgaGFzIHNlZW4gdGltZSBpbiB0d28gZ2FtZXMgZHVyaW5nIGhpcyB0 aW1lIGluIEJsYWNrc2J1cmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9yaXZhbHNtaWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByaXZhbHNtaWtl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llX0hhdmVu P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZV9IYXZlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29tYW9iY1I3T1IiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vbWFv YmNSN09SPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgVHJhbnNmZXIgUG9ydGFsIChA Uml2YWxzUG9ydGFsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jp dmFsc1BvcnRhbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MzI3MTUxMzkxNDgxMDM3MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our VT2021 discount, available only through the end of the regular season. Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details.