Derrell Bailey is in the transfer portal
Is an exodus from the VT roster on the way? If so, redshirt freshman Derrell Bailey Jr. will be the first member of it.
The Class of 2020 signee was a high school defensive end, but switched to offensive line - the position at which he has the highest upside - after less than a year in Blacksburg. However, with the uncertainty surrounding VT's assistant coaches after the dismissal of head coach Justin Fuente, Bailey has opted to explore his options elsewhere.
A three-star out of Greenback, Tennessee, Bailey saw playing time in two Hokie games, though only in a depth role. He was expected to have a bright future up front for the Orange and Maroon, but it's likely that his upside will be realized at a new college home. Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, and Virginia were among the other programs he seriously considered as a high school prospect.
Classmates Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten (both defensive ends out of Texas) both transferred early last offseason, while Justin Beadles opted to depart in May. Wide receiver Tyree Saunders exited in search of a better academic fit shortly before fall camp.
Should he opt to remain in the portal, Bailey could be the fifth player in a 2020 class that only consisted of 15 players to begin with (and ranked No. 85 nationally) to depart the program.