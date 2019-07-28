Commitment No. 2 from Virginia Tech's recruiting BBQ is in: Derrell Bailey joins Dorian Strong in committing to the Hokies.

The 6-5, 246-pounder won't likely be the last fresh commit coming out of the weekend. The three-star is ranked the No. 21 player in Tennessee and No. 44 strongside defensive end nationally. He's the eighth overall commitment in the class, and tied with tailback Jalen Hampton (also a 5.6 three-star) as the highest-ranked in the class.

