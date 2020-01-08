Yesterday, MaxPreps named its 2020 junior All-America team, and Virginia Tech quarterback commit Dematrius Davis was among the honored.

Davis led his Houston (texas) North Shore team to a 14-1 record and the Texas 6A State Championship. Davis completed 142/227 passes (62.6 percent) for 2547 yards (11.2 per attempt) and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He ran 140 times for 1412 yards (10.1 per rush) and 22 more scores. He was not named to the Associated Press's 6A all-state teams - even at an honorable-mention level - somewhat inexplicably. His exploits have earned him Rivals.com rankings as the No. 175 overall prospect and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021.

The 2021 Virginia Tech commit led the Mustangs to their second consecutive 6A Division 1 state championship. He was the best player in Texas during the postseason. — MaxPreps