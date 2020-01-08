Dematrius Davis, several targets named MaxPreps junior All-Americans
Yesterday, MaxPreps named its 2020 junior All-America team, and Virginia Tech quarterback commit Dematrius Davis was among the honored.
Davis led his Houston (texas) North Shore team to a 14-1 record and the Texas 6A State Championship. Davis completed 142/227 passes (62.6 percent) for 2547 yards (11.2 per attempt) and 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He ran 140 times for 1412 yards (10.1 per rush) and 22 more scores.
He was not named to the Associated Press's 6A all-state teams - even at an honorable-mention level - somewhat inexplicably. His exploits have earned him Rivals.com rankings as the No. 175 overall prospect and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021.
There are several other players on the MaxPreps list that have Virginia Tech interest, as well.
Hopewell (Va.) running back TreVeyon Henderson, former linebacker commit Aaron Willis of Baltimore St. Frances, and Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes were among the players making the first-team list. All have visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, while Henderson and Grimes remain top targets - while Willis seems to have moved on completely from the Hokies.
Players with Virginia Tech interest on the second team include Shelby (N.C.) defensive end Jack Hollifield, whose older brother Dax starts for Virginia Tech at the linebacker position - which the younger brother also plays in high school.