HokieHaven - Defensive linemen Jaden Cunningham, TyJuan Garbutt not in VT camp

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced this afternoon that a pair of Hokies defensive linemen have not joined the team at the beginning of fall camp.

Defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham is rehabbing an achilles tendon injury at home in Georgia, while defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is sitting out while he deals with a family issue. Cunningham is expected to miss the season, while Garbutt's return to the program is up in the air - though he'll remain a student in good academic standing.

A junior college transfer in the 2019 recruiting class, Cunningham redshirted last season. Garbutt started every game for which he was fully healthy, missing starts only against Old Dominion and Furman.

The Hokies return starting defensive tackles DaShawn Crawford and Jarrod Hewitt, and depth pieces such as freshman Josh Fuga (who redshirted last year despite getting a handful of on-field reps), Norell Pollard, and Mario Kendricks.

Garbutt's absence will put plenty of pressure on Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed, who has been expected to step in and provide additional pass-rush for the Hokies. He'll likely now have to do it in a full-time role opposit Emmanuel Belmar, with depth provided by Eli Adams and others.