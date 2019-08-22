Virginia Tech's tumultuous offseason may not be quite over - though the latest to announce plans to leave does so with a clear eye toward his unfortunate position on the depth chart.

Proctor was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class out of Indian Head (Md.) Lackey, signing with the Hokies over offers from Florida, Miami, Penn State, Pitt, and several others. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then made just three tackles in eight appearances last season.

Proctor was mentioned after several other defensive ends last week, though line coach Charley Wiles did mention that he was pushing for playing time. With an amicable departure from Blacksburg, that playing time will almost certainly come at another institution.

Slot receiver DeJuan Ellis also made a playing-time decision to leave the program early in fall camp when he saw that the depth chart was unlikely to play out in his favor. He ended up settling on Maryland for the remainder of his college career.