The No. 9 player nationally in the Class of 2019, Ford is the nation’s top running back. Virginia Tech and Penn State are the only schools remaining in the hunt for his services, after he crossed the likes of Clemson, Ohio State, and several others off the list as this date approached.

There are only a few days before Virginia Tech will find out its fate with one of its top overall targets. Stafford (Va.) North Stafford five-star tailback Devyn Ford will make his commitment Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

There’s reason for optimism on both sides of the aisle: Penn State has done a good job selling their ability to develop Ford for the NFL - with not small part of that played by Saquon Barkley, who recently went No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft after starring in State College for the past three years. The Nittany Lions also signed Ford’s teammate, 2018 offensive lineman Nana Asiedu, in February. Not only does Ford have a personal relationship with Asiedu, his presence is indicative of the quality of offense PSU can build around him.



Virginia Tech also has an impressive offensive line haul to sell. The Hokies reeled in three Class of 2018 offensive linemen, and already boast two four-stars in the 2019 class (while standing an outside shot to add five-star Dante Stills, among others). There’s also a much clearer path to playing time in Blacksburg: VT has been unable to establish a dominant back through two years of Justin Fuente’s tenure, and even if junior DeShawn McClease is able to change that this year, he’ll be approaching the end of his eligibility by the time Ford would arrive on campus.

VT has put the full-court press on Ford - and indeed, coaches are expected in North Stafford high for one last push this week - and his importance to the Class of 2019 can’t be overstated. For a program that’s trying to improve its spot in the pecking order from “regular conference contender” to “consistent national contender,” reeling in top talent is a necessity. VT has begun to do just that under Fuente, but bringing in Ford would take that trend to another level.

We’ll find out Friday if the Hokies can take the next step in that path.