Could Virginia Tech be adding another to its 2019 recruiting class soon? A top target, Georgia running back Tahj Gary, will commit tomorrow. The decision is set to come down at 3:00 Eastern.

The 5-8, 210-pounder has taken multiple visits to Blacksburg, most recently for the Notre Dame night game at the beginning of this month. A three-star and the No. 63 player in Georgia (and No. 35 running back nationally), Gary already named Virginia Tech his top school after making a trip for the Blacksburg Barbecue Bash at the end of July.

Auburn, Mississippi State, and South Carolina are other schools that have been heavily involved with Gary. The Gamecocks had an early boost by getting him on campus regularly during his junior year, but the Tigers and Hokies have been the destinations for most of his travels since Summer began.

Virginia Tech currently has one running back committed, Florida three-star Keshawn King. In a class with 18 commits and not a ton of room, it will be interesting to see how the staff manages interest from top targets going forward should Gary opt to become a Hokie tomorrow afternoon.