VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – DeAngelo Hall, one of the best players to ever play college football in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Hall has a lengthy résumé, playing for the Hokies from 2001 to 2003 and earning a bevy of awards, then churning out an impressive, 15-year career in the NFL. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native is already is already a Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, having earned such distinction in 2016.

His career at Tech could not have started any better, intercepting a pass during his collegiate debut against UConn in 2001 and the rest has been history.