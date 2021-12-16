Dean Ferguson honored by Military Bowl scholar-athlete program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – LB Dean Ferguson has been named Virginia Tech’s representative in the Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program, as announced by the Military Bowl and 3M on Thursday.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program honors one football player at each university that is a member of the ACC and the American Athletic Conference – the two conferences that are represented in the Military Bowl college football game. These players are studying STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) subjects and/or aspire to STEM careers.

“What an incredible collection of student-athletes, who demonstrate their leadership on the field and in the classroom while tackling challenging subjects that prepare them for the future,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are thrilled to honor these student-athletes for their dedication and success.

“3M is excited to recognize these outstanding students pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields,” said Skip Driessen, Director of 3M Government Markets. “We know how hard these scholar-athletes have worked on the field and in the classroom and look forward to their continued success.”

Ferguson (6-2, 228) played in five games in 2021 before undergoing season-ending surgery. The Sterling, Virginia native wore the No. 25 jersey for the second time in his career versus Richmond on Sept. 25. Ferguson is a civil engineering major at Tech.