Dean Ferguson earns Beamer No. 25 for Richmond game
Virginia Tech has announced the next recipient of the Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey. Linebacker Dean Ferguson will get the honor against Richmond.
The No. 25 goes to the player who embodies the Hokies' dedication to special teams success on a weekly basis. It is the very representation of "BeamerBall" in ways both symbolic and literal.
The full list of 2021 honorees is below:
Sept. 3 (North Carolina): S/LB Chamarri Conner
Sept. 11 (Middle Tennessee State): LS Oscar Shadley
Sept. 18 (West Virginia): WR Kalen Smith
Sept. 25 (Richmond): LB Dean Ferguson
Ferguson has been mostly a special-teamer in his Hokies career thus far, making three tackles as a redshirt freshman last year, and stepping into a bigger role thus far in 2021. He has notched four tackles, including a half-TFL against Middle Tennessee State.
