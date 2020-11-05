HokieHaven - Dean Ferguson earns Beamer 25 jersey

The next Hokie to don the honorary No. 25 jersey for special teams contributions will be linebacker Dean Ferguson.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that LB Dean Ferguson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest vs. Liberty. It will mark the first time that the Sterling, Virginia native has earned this honor.

Ferguson (6-2, 228), a key contributor on special teams units, Ferguson has played in the games vs. NC State, Boston College and Wake Forest in 2020.

During his freshman season, Ferguson saw reserve duty in contests late in the season as well as featuring in the Belk Bowl against Kentucky.

Ferguson prepped at Potomac Falls High School where he played for head coach Paul Barnes. A three-star recruit, he recorded 135.5 tackles, 14 TFL, 11 forced fumbles and six pass deflections in his career and was named first-team all-district and first-team all-region 5C.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.