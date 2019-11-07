BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that S Divine Deablo will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's game vs. Wake Forest. It will mark the second time that the redshirt junior has earned the honor of wearing Beamer's No. 25 jersey.

Deablo (6-3, 223) posted five solo tackles at Notre Dame on Saturday and a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the longest-ever against the Irish and the longest in Virginia Tech history dating back to 1987. The fumble return marked his first career touchdown. The free safety also recorded an interception, his first of the season.

On the season, Deablo ranks second on the squad with 48 tackles (26 solo). He has also registered 3.0 tackles for loss and forced a fumble.

Deablo also had the opportunity to wear Beamer’s No. 25 jersey earlier this season, during Tech’s victory over Old Dominion on Sept. 7. He had eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in that game.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.

2019 BEAMER BALL 25 RECIPIENTSPlayer Opponent

DB Tyree Rodgers at Boston College

DB Divine Deablo Old Dominion

LB Dylan Rivers Furman

P Oscar Bradburn Duke

DL Jarrod Hewitt at Miami

DB Devon Hunter Rhode Island

LB Rayshard Ashby North Carolina

CB Armani Chatman at Notre Dame

DB Divine Deablo Wake Forest