HokieHaven - Deablo to wear Beamer 25 against Virginia

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DB Divine Deablo will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest vs. Virginia. It will mark the fifth time that the Winston Salem, North Carolina native has earned this honor.

Deablo (6-3, 226), is tied for second in the ACC with three INTs on the season, including one last week against Clemson and QB Trevor Lawrence. Tech's FS, Deablo owns 49 total tackles and has 2.0 TFL. He also forced a fumble and has five passes defended in 2020.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.